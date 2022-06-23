Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold in-person office hours in Solvang from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the 3rd District office at 1745 Mission Drive.
Drop-ins are welcome from noon to 1 p.m., said Alma Hernandez, Hartmann’s North County district representative.
Constituents also can schedule an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m. by contacting Gina Fischer, district representative and scheduler, at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.
The local office hours are an opportunity for Santa Ynez Valley residents to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, Hernandez said.