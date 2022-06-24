The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion protection affirmed by the court’s 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade sparked vigils by local abortion-rights activists who gathered Friday evening in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.
Women’s March of Santa Maria organized a vigil at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall at North Broadway and East Cook Street to protest the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Abortion-rights supporters decried the decision and vowed to protect abortion rights in California, while anti-abortion activists hailed the ruling and said they would use their votes to remove politicians who back pro-abortion legislation.
“We are outraged and ready to fight,” Jenna Tosh, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, said in a statement. “The Supreme Court has taken away the constitutional right to abortion, a right we’ve had for nearly 50 years.
“The court, now dominated by justices hostile to reproductive freedom, has robbed millions of the power to control decisions about their bodies, their lives and their futures,” she said.
But the Santa Maria-based Right to Life of the Central Coast said in a statement from its board of directors that the court’s decision brought “thankful rejoicing and renewed dedication to helping mothers-to-be and protecting innocent lives.”
“[The] decision in the Dobbs case struck down Roe’s outrageous invention of a nationwide constitutional right to kill babies in the womb and later supporting decisions,” the statement said, adding the Roe v. Wade decision “stripping the right to life from the unborn was a travesty of justice.”
Luz Reyes-Martin, spokeswoman for the abortion-rights organization Planned Parenthood in Santa Maria Valley, said she had expected the Supreme Court decision, based on Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that was leaked in May.
“So what this decision means is [enacting abortion laws] becomes state by state,” Reyes-Martin said Friday. “I think what’s really important [is] the right to safe abortions still exists in California.”
Santa Maria City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who said she has long been an anti-abortion activist, agreed about what the Supreme Court decision means.
“The reality is it doesn’t take abortion off the plate at all,” she said. “What it does is bring it back to the state level. Now we have the opportunity to vote in or vote out pro-choice or pro-life [individuals]. In my case, I will vote for pro-life.”
Waterfield became emotional as she recalled the experience of her mother-in-law Jane Russell, an actress, singer and model in the 1940s and ’50s, who had an abortion when she was younger and was haunted by it all her life.
She said Russell helped push through federal legislation making international adoptions legal and created WAIF, the first international adoption organization that facilitated some 40,000 adoptions.
“She never forgot the child she aborted,” Waterfield said. “You just don’t understand what an abortion does to a woman.”
Reyes-Martin said Planned Parenthood will work to protect abortion rights in California, noting efforts are underway to place a California constitutional amendment on the November ballot to protect those rights.
The proposed amendment, which must pass the state Assembly and Senate before the end of the month to make it on the ballot, is just one of 14 abortion-related measures moving through the state Legislature.
Reyes-Martin said 13 states already had laws banning abortions in place that became effective as soon as the Supreme Court issued its decision, and another 13 states are reportedly moving quickly to pass legislation banning abortions.
“Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to turn California into an abortion magnet, and the Legislature is considering several deplorable bills to encourage more abortions,” Right to Life said in its statement, specifically mentioning Assembly Bill 1918, Assembly Bill 2223 and Senate Bill 1142.
The group urged residents to contact local legislators to oppose California’s “outrageous bills” and Constitutional Amendment 10.
Federal legislators representing California also denounced the Supreme Court’s decision.
“This decision, which overturns a half-century of legal precedent, is a betrayal of our Constitution and a betrayal of millions of women who count on its protections to retain control of their own body and choices,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.
“As more than half of all U.S. states stand ready to eradicate women’s reproductive rights in the wake of this decision, the majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose must see this as a call to action.”
Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also criticized the Supreme Court justices and said the decision puts a number of individual rights at risk.
“The right to an abortion is an essential right,” Padilla said. “But today, six right-wing justices on the Supreme Court cast aside half a century of precedent to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“This draconian decision will deprive millions of Americans of the basic freedom to make decisions for their own bodies,” he said. “It also jeopardizes other fundamental civil rights, like the right to marry who you love, the right to privacy and the right to access contraception.”