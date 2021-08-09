Ordinances designed to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic and to recover after it fades away could be extended to June 30, 2023, if the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agrees with the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

But while commissioners unanimously recommended extending the ordinances as proposed by the Planning and Development Department, they went a step further.

In a separate action, they approved a resolution asking the board to extend them another four months into fall 2023 to allow restaurants to take advantage of outdoor dining through the summer.

The ordinance amendments, which suspended certain requirements of approved land use permits and legal nonconforming uses along with providing hardship time extensions, were approved by the Board of Supervisors in June 2020 with an expiration date in mid-December.

Under the amendments, restaurants that otherwise couldn’t operate were allowed to provide outdoor seating in public rights of way like sidewalks and, later, in private parking lots.

Wineries, wine-tasting rooms, breweries, brew pubs and distilleries were also allowed to continue serving their products provided they served food at the same time.

Then in November 2020, supervisors extended the amendments until the board declares the local COVID-19 emergency at an end or when supervisors vote to terminate them.

Under the proposed new amendments, the temporary ordinances would be extended until June 30, 2023, or until terminated by the Board of Supervisors, which could allow them to continue after the local emergency is declared over, thus helping with economic recovery.

But they also remove restrictions against expanding the capacity of nonconforming uses, although permanent structures would still not be allowed. Only temporary coverings like umbrellas and canopies could be erected.

Matthew Bieszard, general manager of Gleason Family Vineyards, who said he also represented Santa Barbara County Vintners, urged commissioners to support extending the ordinances.

He said lifting certain restrictions allowed their wineries and tasting rooms to open up, to keep their employees working and to welcome visitors back safely.

“The reality is, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Bieszard said. “We’re still trying to make up revenue from 2020.”

Commissioners supported the amendments, but 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough said he would like to see them continue through the summer, rather than expiring just as the weather made outdoor dining an attraction.

Tepusquet resident Renée O’Neill agreed with Blough and said the amendments should be pushed as far into 2023 as possible.

“Really, I’d like to see them become a permanent fixture in our county,” O’Neill said.

Planning and Development Department staff said during the time extension, the county will be evaluating which provisions of the ordinances should be considered for permanent adoption.