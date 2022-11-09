Lompoc Unified School District's Measure A2022 school improvements bond fell short of passing vote totals showed Wednesday.
With 100% of votes from all 23 precincts accounted for, 4,295 votes favored the bond, or 52% overall, versus 48% or 3,954 voters opposing its passage.
The measure needed 55% to pass.
Sitting board member Tom Blanco, who joined district and local officials and members of the public at the corner of H Street and Ocean Avenue Monday afternoon to attend a pro-measure rally ahead of Election Day, said the news is devastating.
"For voters to not show up for students in the community is very disappointing," he said. "In California the way you improve your schools is by passing bonds."
Passage of the $125 million bond would have opened up an additional $46 million in matching funds from the state, bringing the total to $171 million for use by the district to repair, improve, upgrade, expand, modernize, renovate, or reconfigure classrooms, update technology, and replace portable classrooms with permanent classroom facilities, among other listed items.
Similar bond measures were pursued by the district two other times — most recently with 2018's Measure E, which also fell short of the required 55% voter majority.
Blanco pointed to disinformation, including signage posted around town, as the likely reason for the no votes. He added that claiming poor leadership when the two leaders in question are no longer employed at the district is just another excuse to guard ones' pocketbook.
"There were also signs that said the bond would increase taxes — it wouldn't have increased taxes," he said.
Bonds by nature are financed by those who benefit from them.
Measure A2022 was no different, as Lompoc property owners would pay an annual tax rate of about 6 cents per $100 of assessed value, or $60 per $100,000 while the bonds are outstanding.
It was estimated to be a 38-year term during which a property valued at $500,000 would have paid $300 per year to cover the school improvements bond.
"We lost this and the last two bond campaigns," Blanco noted.
With a background in athletics, Blanco explained that every great coach in any sport when a team loses doesn't sit and cry and blame others, rather, they get back up and ask "what do we need to do to win?"
"We've got to gather ourselves, figure out what we did wrong, and do a better job of getting the message out," he said. "The need is still there."
In other news, Measure X2022 did not receive the two-thirds vote — 66.7% — required to amend the existing transient occupancy tax — commonly referred to as TOT.
As of Wednesday the measure garnered 3,250 votes or 62% of the 5,438 votes cast overall compared to 38% or 2,031 who voted it down.
The measure, which would have benefited Lompoc police and fire departments, sought to increase the established 10% tax on all room rentals at hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast inns, short-term rental units by 1% to 11%.
Passage of the measure would have also permitted all lodging operators collecting the extra 1% levy for remittance to the city, a 2% tax discount allowance.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.