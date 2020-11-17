'This is my town': Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby looks beyond Election Night after defeat

Poring over hundreds of pages from the "Alternatives for Improving Water-Supply Reliability and Quality" study conducted for Lompoc in 2012, City Councilman Jim Mosby remains focused on the future of his hometown just two weeks after his loss at the polls.

"I'm a biologist by trade. I study staff reports back decades," he said. "I've spent hours researching things more than I should have. But that's the way I do things. And it's how I would do it if I were ever to [serve on the council] again."

Mosby on Nov. 3 lost to opponent Jeremy Ball in his run to retain his City Council seat after serving a term in 2014 and winning reelection in 2016.

Despite an impending change of pace come December, the call to once again enter retirement tugs at him.

"My family is relieved," he admitted. "I've made a lot of sacrifices, not only personally but with my family."

Aside from returning to his recreational activities like hunting and fishing, Mosby said there is still much work to be done, as he fears Lompoc's growth trajectory will "die down" and drive away investors due to the town's tendency to "take two steps backward after taking two steps forward."