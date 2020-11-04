You are the owner of this article.
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

Election results Wednesday for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term. 

Buellton Union School District

The results, which are unofficial until certified, show that incumbent Andrew Morgan has fallen to challengers Allison Schwartz and Christy Nordgren, with 313 votes overall, or 8.85%. Schwartz and Nordgren will claim the two seats with 1,252 votes, or 35.42%, and 1,013 votes, or 28.166%, respectively. Challenger Sandra Enos Jordan came in third with 943 votes, or 26.68%.

College School District

Incumbent Kathleen Jackson, of Santa Ynez, will not return for another term, after falling to challengers Erica Jane Flores of Santa Ynez and Calisse M. Courtney of Los Olivos. Jackson received 699 votes, or 22.95%. Flores garnered 1,370 votes, or 44.98%, and Courtney netted 954 votes, or 31.32% overall. 

Lompoc Unified School District

Challengers Janet Blevins with 6,944 votes, or 19.71%, and Tom Blanco with 6,846 votes, or 19.43% will join incumbent William “Bill” Heath on the Lompoc Unified board. Heath, who won the third seat with 5,462 votes or 16.99%, has overtaken Lompoc's youngest candidate Alexander Murkison who claimed 2,089 votes or 5.93%. In the final count, challenger Kathi Froemming came up short with 4,852 votes or 15.09%, as did Gary Cox with 5,020 votes, or 14.25%, and Martin Casey with 2,943 votes, or 8.35%.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Incumbents Amy Lopez and Jack C. Garvin have won the two seats up for grabs, winning 13,026 votes, or 23.03%, and 11,913 votes, or 21.06%, respectively, and beating out all four challengers. Final results report Gabriel Amaro Morales winning 8,807 votes, or 15.57%; Jennifer Melena, 8,138 votes or 14.39%; David E. Baskett, 7,721 votes or 13.65%; and Angie Marie Bolden claiming 6,788 votes overall, or 12%.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District

In a highly contested race with two open seats, Jose Juan Ibarra of Los Olivos and Stephen Luke of Buellton, have come out on top with 4,419 votes or 29.05% and 3,254 votes, or 21.39%, respectively. The final count shows challengers Janine Robitaille-Filippin of Santa Ynez winning 2,583 votes, or 16.98%; Lucy Padilla with 2,515 votes or 16.53%; and Peter Wright of Solvang, claiming 2,422 votes or 15.92%.

Updated election results can be found on santamariatimes.com

Election 2020: Results stories, photos and profiles from local races

We will be updating our results page throughout Election Night and until the votes are made official. Go through this collection of our stories covering the local city council, mayoral and school board races.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

