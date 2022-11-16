110822-smt-news-gloria-soto-002
Buy Now

Incumbent Gloria Soto welcomes supporters at her election-night party in Santa Maria City on Nov. 8.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3 percentage points after the initial unofficial Election Day ballot counts, surged back to take the lead in Tuesday’s semi-official results.

Results from the Election Day count showed Funkhouser with 1,013 votes, or 51.5%, and Soto with 948 votes, or 48.2%.

110822 Lompoc vote 01.JPG
Buy Now

A Lompoc poll worker directs a voter to a voting booth during Election Day Tuesday morning.
0
0
0
0
0