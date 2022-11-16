Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3 percentage points after the initial unofficial Election Day ballot counts, surged back to take the lead in Tuesday’s semi-official results.
Results from the Election Day count showed Funkhouser with 1,013 votes, or 51.5%, and Soto with 948 votes, or 48.2%.
But after the Election Division waded through most if not all of the 61,130 votes that remained to be counted as of last Thursday, the semi-official results showed Soto with 1,614 votes, or 50.2%, and Funkhouser with 1,589 votes, or 49.5%.
In the 4th District City Council race, where there was no incumbent, Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez held onto the lead, with 2,967 votes for 53.9%, over Carol Karamitsos, with 2,504 votes for 45.5%
Three other races saw flips from the unofficial Election Night totals.
In the race for mayor in Buellton, Dave King pulled in enough votes to go ahead of Elysia Lewis, who was leading in unofficial election night numbers.
In Tuesday’s semi-official tally, King pulled in 1,020 votes for 51%, while Lewis garnered 971 votes for 48.7%.
Another lead reversal came in the candidate-heavy Lompoc Unified School District race for the short-term, at-large seat as Jerri Thiel pulled up from second place to win with 2,881 votes and 24.9% of the vote, according to Tuesday’s semi-official results.
Thiel was followed by Nancy Schuler-Jones with 2,765 votes for 23.9%, Bree Valla with 2,452 votes and 21.2%, John Galisky with 2,141 votes and 18.5%, Joshua Zebley with 888 votes for 7.7% and Kathy Howard with 369 votes and 3.2%.
Another flip took place in the race for the short-term, at-large seat on Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education, where Christopher F. Johnson pulled up from second place on Election Night to lead with 2,881 votes and 35.8% in Tuesday’s updated semi-official results.
He was followed by Anna Schryer with 2,881 votes for 35.8% and Lee Rosenberg with 1,952 votes for 24.3%.
Although the percentages changed in the first post-election update, the results remained the same for the rest of the races.
In the 24th Congressional District contest, the Tuesday update from the California Secretary of State’s Office shows incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal retaining his solid lead, with 97,680 votes for 61.1%, over Republican challenger Brad Allen, with 62,281 votes for 38.9%.
The County Elections Division update showed 2nd District County Supervisor Gregg Hart maintaining his lead in the 37th Assembly District race, pulling in 72,357 votes for 59.3%, with former supervisor Mike Stoker taking in 49,687 votes for 40.7%.
In the Guadalupe City Council race, Christina Hernandez was elected to one seat with 861 votes for 58.7%, and incumbent Eugene Costa Jr. was returned to his seat with 566 votes for 38.6%.
Incumbent Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne held onto her seat with 4,346 votes for 54.2%, while challenger James I. Mosby collected 3,611 votes for 45%, according to the semi-official results.
In the Buellton City Council race, Hudson Hornick held onto his lead for the District 1 seat, with 389 votes for 55.4%, over opponent Tom Widroe, who took in 309 votes for 44%.
In Buellton’s District 4 race, David Silva maintained his lead, with 258 votes and 54.8%, over Art Mercado, who gathered 208 votes for 44.2%.
In Solvang, David Brown maintained his lead for the District 3 City Council seat with 140 votes and 47.3%, with V. Louise Smith taking 124 votes for 41.9% and Janice Mathews getting 29 votes for 9.8%.
District 4 candidate Elizabeth Orona also kept her lead at 318 votes for 51% over Robert Clarke with 304 votes for 48.7%.
In the County Board of Education Trustee Area 5 race, Judy Frost retained her lead, with 7,884 votes for 52.4%, over Gabriel A. Morales with 7,021 votes for 46.7%.
Diana Perez retained her lead in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Trustee Area 4 race with 2,019 votes for 63.4% over Raymond Acosta with 1,131 votes for 35.5%.
In the Trustee Area 5 race, David E. Baskett held on to his lead, with 5,052 votes for 51.6%, over Dominick Palera, who pulled in 4,648 votes for 47.5%.
Sheri Noble maintained her lead for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education Trustee Area 2 seat with 840 votes for 58.5% over Denise J. El Amin with 591 votes for 41.2%.
College School District Trustee Area 5 candidate Peter Wright maintained his lead, with 240 votes for 55.7%, over Colleen Estrada with 188 votes for 43.6%.
In the Guadalupe Union School District Trustee Area 3 race, Lourdes Ramirez held on to win, with 135 votes for 54.9%, over Raul Rodriguez Jr. with 111 votes for 45.1%.
In the race for Santa Maria-Bonita School District Trustee Area 2, Ricky Lara maintained the lead at 1,867 votes for 53.3%, with Osvaldo Sotelo taking 1,590 votes for 45.4%.
In the race for the Los Alamos Community Services District short-term seat, Charles Gonzalez retained the lead with 259 votes for 52.2%, with Kristy Gnesa-Williams pulling in 231 votes for 46.6%.
The three leading candidates on Election Night in the race Los Olivos Community Services District held onto their leads to take seats on the board.
Julie Kennedy gathered 242 votes for 30.3%, followed by Lisa Bertero Palmer with 208 votes for 26.1% and Greg Parks with 184 votes for 23.1%. Thomas A. Nelson received 156 votes for 19.6%.
In the race for the district’s short-term seat, Brad A. Ross retained his lead, with 220 votes and 68.1%, over Jeanne Hollingsworth with 101 votes for 31.3%.
Election Night leader for the Santa Maria Public Airport District Division 2 seat Ignacio “Nash” Moreno held on to win, with 2,550 votes for 58.3%, over Hugh Rafferty with 1,734 votes for 38.6%.
In the Division 4 race, Michael B. Clayton maintained his lead, with 4,684 votes for 66.74%, over Carl Engel with 2,281 votes for 32.5%.
Results for Measure A2022, the Lompoc Unified School District Parcel Tax, remained unchanged as it passed with 6,890 votes for 53.7%. “No” votes totaled 5,951 for 46.3%.
Measure R2022, the Buellton Union School District General Obligation Bond, results also remained unchanged, approved by a vote of 1,549, or 61%, over 990, or 39%.
Both Guadalupe Union School District General Obligation Bond measures — V2022 and W2022 — passed.
V2022 was approved by a vote of 837, or 70.1%, to 357, or 29.9%, while W2022 passed by a vote of 812, or 68%, to 382, or 32%.
Measure Y2022, the College School District General Obligation Bond, held on to pass by a slim margin — 1,389 “yes” votes for 52% to 1,282 “no” votes for 48%.
Solvang Transactions and Use Tax, Measure U2022, also was approved by a vote of 1546, or 63.1%, to 905, or 36.9%.
The Lompoc Transient Occupancy Tax, Measure X2022, also held on to a win by a vote of 5,008, or 62%, to 3,070, or 38%.
The Guadalupe Transient Occupancy Tax, Measure Z2022, continued the Election Night trend to defeat with 616 “no” votes for 51.9% to 572 “yes” votes for 48.2%.
The results will become final once they are certified by the California Secretary of State’s Office by Dec. 16.