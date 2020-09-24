You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandenberg Village Lions Club providing ballot pickup, drop-off services

Vandenberg Village Lions Club providing ballot pickup, drop-off services

Beginning in November, member of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club will offer assistance to local residents who are in possession of mail-in ballots but are unable to vote in person. 

Volunteers will stop by voters' homes for ballot pickup, sign ballots as an authorized person and deliver to one of several approved ballot drop-off locations in town. 

The service is cost-free, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

To schedule a ballot pickup, contact the Lions Club at 209-617-3831.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News