The stage was set for the 1/9 Debris Flow that devastated Montecito in 2018 when the Thomas fire ignited at 6:28 p.m. Dec. 4, 2017, north of Santa Paula in Ventura County.

It crossed into Santa Barbara County on Dec. 7 and continued burning another 14 days, eventually consuming 281,893 acres to become what was then the largest wildfire in California history before being contained.

