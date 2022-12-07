A virtual workshop is set for 5 p.m. Thursday to allow the public to provide input about creating more access to parks and recreation in Santa Barbara County.
County officials are considering amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance Land Use Development Code to address a lack of access to parks and recreation opportunities in various communities, a county spokeswoman said.
The workshop will give county residents the chance to give officials ideas about planning for new or improved parks, recreation programs and trails, particularly in underserved communities with limited access to parks and other amenities.