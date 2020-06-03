Volume of public comment delays decision on cannabis ordinance amendments

Currently, some projects require only a land use or coastal development permit that can be OK’d by the Planning and Development Department director without a hearing, but conditional use permits must be approved by the Planning Commission with a public hearing.

Projects approved by the director are first appealed to the Planning Commission, then to the Board of Supervisors and, for those in the Coastal Zone, to the Coastal Commission.

With the Planning Commission making the decision on all projects, appeals would go straight to the supervisors and Coastal Commission.

The only cultivation and processing projects that might not require a conditional use permit are some of those already in the permit pipeline, depending on what point in the process supervisors set as the cutoff.

Dan Klemann, deputy director in charge of the Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division, said 194 applications have been received for cultivation projects, 29 of which have been approved. Nine of the approved projects have been appealed, and permits have been issued for 16.

That leaves 134 projects that could be affected by changing the permit requirements from a land use or coastal development permit to a conditional use permit.