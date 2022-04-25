Lompoc experienced a financial turnaround during its 2020-21 fiscal year that helped the city redress severe staffing shortages, make good on park improvements and work toward a more sustainable future, officials reported during the State of the City address.
The April 14 event was held at the Dick DeWees Center in partnership with the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce.
City Manager Dean Albro greeted attendees with a positive report on Lompoc's fiscal year which ended June 30 with an $8 million budget, the largest surplus extending back to 2012.
"You might be thinking, 'How exciting can [budget discussions] be?'" Albro asked the crowd that included local officials and community members. "Right now, I think it’s probably one of the most exciting things that’s happening at the city."
Albro credits the financial turnaround to the passage of Measure I — a 1% increase in sales tax voted on by taxpayers in March 2020 — that helped Lompoc regain reserves, as well as the refinancing of the city's largest liability, CalPERS retirement debt, estimated to have climbed to $96.7 million in unfunded accrued liability in a March 2021 city report.
The debt now is projected to be paid off in 13 years at a savings of $21 million overall, which Albro said would eventually "make the city very sustainable."
Good news for the city continued with the receipt of $12.9 million in federal economic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds provided the boost needed to address capital improvements and helped the city to balance its sagging budget.
"Fiscal year 2020 was one of the worst years that we’ve had and we were actually one of [the] lowest reserves in the whole state of California," Albro said. In December 2021, city staff reported that the original 2020 budget showed Lompoc set to begin 2021 with only $15,000.
With cash on the ledger, Albro said the city has since purchased two front-line engines, eight police cars, replaced a 30-year old SWAT van, added a motorcycle to re-implement traffic officers, made necessary aquatic center improvements and replaced the city's radio networks. The city also reinstated all eliminated positions in the Community Development and Parks and Recreation departments.
"You all have seen that the parks look great," he added.
During her speech, Mayor Jenelle Osborne celebrated the city's recent revitalization of community assets, an influx of new business and the full staffing of city departments, namely the Police Department.
"I just want to say ... how much I appreciate our rich history, what you’ve done to contribute to that, our exciting future — we have turned a corner," Osborne said. "We are beginning to make the improvements we’ve all been wanting to see in our community."
Police Department
Osborne reported that all 48 officer positions are estimated to be filled by year's end, with the last two recruits enlisting in the police academy by summer.
"Recruitment is our top priority," she noted.
Additionally, Osborne reported that all but one dispatch position has been filled, and the special investigations unit has been reinstated to address more serious crimes in the city, such as gang activity.
She predicted a reduction in gang activity over the next year or two as officials work to get ahead of investigations.
"We know that having a fully staffed department and having the special investigations unit helps us be more proactive," Osborne said, referencing the challenges of the last two years. "We’ve been in such a reaction mode."
To further enhance public safety, Lompoc obtained an unmanned aerial system drone with flare capabilities through a grant issued by One805, and completed installation of 250 cameras throughout the city.
The Lompoc Police Department was reportedly involved with the placement of the cameras, and will have access to the footage. The cameras also will be used to collect traffic data and to help identify "quality-of-life issues throughout the city," according to a city report.
Osborne took a moment to welcome the department's newest four-legged K-9, Oz, who is partnered with Officer Alex Justice. Oz is an 18-month-old German shepherd acquired by the city through a $90,000 grant to purchase a polymer detection K-9 and accompanying vehicle to specialize in identifying ghost guns.
Oz and Alex are part of larger team that includes Officer David Garcia and his K-9 Broms, who has served with the department since 2019.
Parks and Recreation
Park improvements funded by Proposition 68 included the renovation of Beattie Park and unveiling of "the largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County" in March 2021.
The community skate park also will see an upgrade due to Proposition 68, which requires cities to award funding to complete park projects by March 2025.
Dubbed the College Park Project, the $3.6 million construction job will transform the city's aging skate park facility into a new 15,500-square-foot skate park that features a playground, game area, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping, lighting for extended use and security cameras.
Earlier estimations by a city official projected that the project would break ground in 2023.
In addition, Osborne noted that new spaces are being added to River Park's RV site as it converts amperage outlets.
Planning Department
New housing and businesses are headed to Lompoc.
Developers of the gated, 257-residential-unit project, called the River Terrace, are working with city planners as they complete building permits, Osborne said. The project site, located off East Laurel Avenue behind the Wine Ghetto, is estimated to begin construction in 2023-24.
Coffee company Dutch Bros., which opened the last day of December, will be joined by Human Bean coffee sometime this year, Osborne reported, as will an ALDI grocery store and Boot Barn, in the old Vons building.
Cannabis update
More revenue is expected as the Measure Q cannabis tax kicks in and is collected this month for the first time.
The measure, which was added to the Sept. 14, 2021, gubernatorial special election ballot by Lompoc voters via a special mail-in ballot election held on Aug. 31, will generate an estimated $1.2 million in annual revenue for the city based on existing businesses, according to city reports.
Osborne further detailed industry growth in the city.
To date, 63 cannabis business applications have been submitted to the city: 42 licenses have been issued and, so far, 26 operations are up and running. Of those that are operational, only 15 are retailers, while the others fall into the categories of processing, manufacturing, storage labs and office facilities.
The future of water, energy, space
Osborne also discussed the role Lompoc will play in the arenas of water, energy and space.
Lompoc has adopted a sustainable groundwater plan for the Santa Ynez River groundwater basin and is working to adopt an urban water management plan, according to Osborne. The mayor said the city also is in the process of exploring the feasibility of a new wastewater treatment plant.
In early April, Osborne along with Utility Director CJ Berry attended the Northern California Power Agency, of which Lompoc became a founding member over 50 years ago.
While Lompoc and its 15 NCPA partners produce their own electrical as public power utilities, Lodi's energy center — a 225-megawatt natural gas power plant — is set to make a transition to hydrogen energy, Osborne explained.
The intention is that Lompoc join the city of Lodi, becoming a "hydro hub" itself in an effort to help the rest of the state go green.
Osborne also drove home the importance of its economic neighbor, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and Lompoc's commitment to growing its partnership as growth in the space industry picks up.
"The base is critical to our national defense as well as to our local community," she said.
In March, Osborne and other city officials attended an Association of Defense Communities conference in Washington D.C., to discuss with partner agencies new ways in which Lompoc can support Vandenberg Space Force Base to "become more sustainable and resilient" into the future.
"Every time we have a launch, it is amazing," Osborne said. "It's one more point of pride about our community. I really appreciate our partnership with the base."
