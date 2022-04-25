Five of Santa Barbara County’s best and brightest women — one from each supervisorial district — were honored this month for their contributions to the community by the county’s Commission for Women.

Winners of the Women’s History Month Service Awards announced this week are Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, 14-year president of the Santa Maria and Lompoc Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, for the 5th District; Mary Maranville, founder and chief executive officer of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, for the 4th District; Raiza Giorgi, founder of the Santa Ynez Valley Star, for the 3rd District; Ali Cortes, co-founder of Bienestar Latinx, for the 2nd District; and Teresa Alvarez, executive director of the Carpinteria Children’s Project, for the 1st District.