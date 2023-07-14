Rejecting the Planning and Development Department staff recommendation, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is preparing to amend the Strauss Wind Energy Project conditions of approval to allow it to begin operation as soon as possible.

The commission unanimously voted to continue the hearing to the Aug. 9 meeting to allow staff time to develop findings to support the decision to amend the county conditions of approval.

The amendment was supported by the Sierra Club of Santa Barbara, the Community Environmental Council, the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians but opposed by the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

