Rejecting the Planning and Development Department staff recommendation, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is preparing to amend the Strauss Wind Energy Project conditions of approval to allow it to begin operation as soon as possible.
The commission unanimously voted to continue the hearing to the Aug. 9 meeting to allow staff time to develop findings to support the decision to amend the county conditions of approval.
The amendment was supported by the Sierra Club of Santa Barbara, the Community Environmental Council, the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians but opposed by the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.
Among other things, the conditions require BayWa r.e. Wind LLC, the Strauss Wind Energy Project owner, to obtain an incidental take permit for golden eagles before operating the wind-powered electricity generators in the hills southwest of Lompoc.
BayWa asked that the condition be modified to allow operation if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service certifies the company has submitted a permit application that is deemed complete.
“We’re not looking to change anything,” said Gordon MacDougall, who took over as chief executive officer of BayWa in February. “We’re looking to bring the project into operation exactly as intended.”
Killing golden eagles is a federal crime, but in certain instances the Fish and Wildlife Service will grant permits that provide exemptions to operations like the wind farm, where killing eagles is not intentional but a consequence of operating the facility.
However, for reasons not detailed by MacDougall, the company didn’t submit its permit application until March, and it could take years before the permit is granted.
In the meantime, the 27 giant turbines that are complete, tested, energized and ready to operate would have to sit idle, deteriorating due to the salt air and lack of use.
County staff noted a legitimate reason must be shown for the conditions of approval to be changed, and BayWa had not provided proof of a legitimate reason, so staff recommended denying the request.
But Chairman and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke said it is up to the Planning Commission to determine if a legitimate reason exists to grant the amendment.
“I think there are every important reasons for this project to go forward,” Parke said, and he laid out several.
He said getting the facility operational would allow BayWa to meet its contract to supply electricity to Marin Clean Energy, provide clean energy the state needs now, replace other controversial power sources like Diablo Canyon Power Plant, prevent the degradation of the equipment as it sits idle and prove the viability of wind power generation here during overnight hours.
He said not allowing the facility to operate would undermine the county’s processes and its climate action goals.
“We don’t look at this as a ‘get out of jail free’ card,” Martin Rodriguez, president of the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council, told the commission. “Rather, it’s an opportunity to provide California residents with what they need and want, which is sustainable energy.”
He noted the company has invested $150 million in equipment alone that will be obsolete in three years and will degrade during that time.
“The real risk to eagles, and to all species, is climate change and our ability to quickly transition off fossil fuels and to renewable energy,” noted Katie Davis of the Santa Barbara Sierra Club Group.
Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley supported the amendment, pointing out it was unwise to make a county condition of approval dependent on the actions of another government agency.
“In this situation, the greater good … is more important than the specificity of the condition, which probably would never be written like that again,” Bridley said.
Fifth District Commissioner Vincent Martinez was not in favor of the amendment, saying he expected BayWa to offer some mitigation for any eagles that might be killed by the turbines prior to the company receiving the permit.
“I’m worried about [the company] being stuck in the application process in perpetuity,” Martinez said.
Fourth District Commissioner Larry Ferini pointed out the importance of the adaptive management plan, which Parke had helped hammer out between the county and company and would trigger a review of the operation if two golden eagles were killed.
He suggested having the company report permit progress periodically, and if the permit had not been granted in two years, the commission would institute the adaptive management plan.
In the end, the commission directed the staff to develop those proposed conditions to be considered Aug. 9.