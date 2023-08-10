The company developing the Strauss Wind Energy Project south of Lompoc was authorized Wednesday to begin operating the facility without having a golden eagle incidental “take” permit in hand from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
On a split vote, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission agreed to modify the conditions of approval so that project owner BayWa r.e. Wind LLC would only have to show it had submitted a permit application deemed complete by the Fish and Wildlife Service.
But the same vote also added new conditions to strengthen eagle death monitoring, reporting and mitigation measures until the permit is issued, which county staff and company representatives said could take years.
The change in the permit requirement will allow the company to begin generating electricity from the 27 giant turbines located on the ridge tops southwest of Lompoc as soon as this fall and meet the terms of a contract to supply power to Marin Clean Energy.
Fourth District Commissioner Larry Ferini and 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez dissented in the 3-2 vote, although both contributed to the conditions added by the commission.
“I’m really on the fence with respect to what’s going on here,” said Martinez, who worried that the license application process could go on for years, with the license possibly never being issued and everyone just forgetting about it.
He also was concerned about a letter from attorneys for the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business that said it would be illegal for the commission to change the conditions of approval as specified in the environmental impact report.
“You cannot substitute a condition in a certified EIR that’s dealing with felony activity,” COLAB Executive Director Andy Caldwell told the commission, saying the only way to make the change would be by conducting a supplemental EIR.
“You’re setting a precedent here,” he said. “Completely illegal.”
Killing a golden eagle is illegal under federal law, a felony that can result in harsh penalties that include prison time and fines.
But because killing birds is an unavoidable consequence of operating wind turbines, Fish and Wildlife Service can issue an incidental take permit that sidesteps prosecution for eagle deaths.
Instead, for each eagle that’s killed, the permit holder must contribute $30,000 to a fund that is then used for programs to prevent eagles from being electrocuted by power lines, primarily in such states as Wyoming and Montana.
Commission Chairman and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke said a study of carcasses of eagles supposedly killed by electrocution found two-thirds of them had shotgun pellets and rifle slug fragments in them.
He said the $30,000 fine per eagle death was “insulting,” and electrocution of eagles wasn’t as severe a problem as claimed.
“By far, the greatest protection we’re giving to these golden eagles right here in this area is the adaptive management plan that we hammered out — that I hammered out three years ago — and I jammed it down BayWa’s throat with the help of the [Santa Barbara] Audubon Society,” Parke said.
The adaptive management plan requires that after one golden eagle death, additional protection measures be instituted, and after a second death, the operating plan be re-evaluated and potentially altered.
“This goes light years beyond the silly little effort the feds have to mitigate eagle losses … ,” Parke said.
But conditions added by the commission included fining BayWa $30,000 per eagle death prior to issuance of the incidental take permit, with the funds to be sent to a certified raptor protection center.
The commission also required the staff to provide a report on the permit status every six months and for BayWa to commit to completing the license process and provide a permit status report to the commission every two years, as well as notify the county when the permit is issued.
Commissioners wanted to increase the search for eagle carcasses to once a week using trained dogs, but instead they changed the number of turbines per search from 30% to one-third and didn’t require the use of dogs.
“This is a trade-off between two noble goals of saving wildlife and getting wind energy on the grid,” said 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley.