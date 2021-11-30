Draft measures and actions proposed for the 2030 Climate Action Plan are scheduled to be released in the next few days by the Santa Barbara County Sustainability Division, which will hold public workshops to explain the draft.

The measures and actions, which will be available by Dec. 6, take into account the guidance, input and feedback received from residents, businesses and other stakeholders over a year of community engagement, a division spokesman said.

Two free virtual community workshops will be held to review the proposals, recap the community engagement and planning process to date and walk attendees through the draft measures and actions so they can provide their opinions through an online public opinion platform.

Workshops with the same content will be held at noon Dec. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Registration links for the workshops are available at https://sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/oneclimatehome/.