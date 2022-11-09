Daughtry 2022.jpg

Grammy-nominated American rock band Daughtry will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

 Contributed

Grammy-nominated American rock band Daughtry will bring their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The band, which was formed by lead vocalist Chris Daughtry in 2006 after finishing the fifth season of American Idol as a finalist, released their self-titled debut album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the U.S. and went six-times Platinum. Four songs from the album enjoyed top 20 Billboard Hot 100 success and regular radio play, including “It’s Not Over” and “Home.”

 

