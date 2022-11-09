Grammy-nominated American rock band Daughtry will bring their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
The band, which was formed by lead vocalist Chris Daughtry in 2006 after finishing the fifth season of American Idol as a finalist, released their self-titled debut album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The album went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the U.S. and went six-times Platinum. Four songs from the album enjoyed top 20 Billboard Hot 100 success and regular radio play, including “It’s Not Over” and “Home.”
In 2009, Daughtry released their second album, “Leave This Town,” which again debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The album sold over a million copies and has been certified Platinum. Its lead single, “No Surprise,” was a commercial success both domestically and internationally, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Daughtry has remained busy, releasing four more albums since.
Daughtry was awarded People’s Choice Award for Best Rock Song, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards and four Grammy nominations.
“Dearly Beloved” is the sixth studio album released by Daughtry.
Tickets for the show are $59, $69, $79, $84, and $89 and available at THE CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com
The Chumash Casino Resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.