The Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments will receive a total of $22,000 from the California Fire Foundation for fire prevention and preparedness projects, a program spokesman said.
The Lompoc Fire Department will receive $12,000 to purchase personal protective gear and specialized equipment, while the Santa Barbara County Fire Department was granted $10,000 to support education, planning and community outreach campaigns.
The two fire departments are among 55 agencies, departments and community groups that will receive a total of $680,000 in grants from the Fire Foundation, the spokesman said.
“Once again, we are experiencing an extremely destructive wildfire season throughout the state that is impacting communities far and wide,” said Rick Martinez, executive director of the California Fire Foundation.
“Grant funding from the 2021 Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program aims to bring additional resources to fire departments and local organizations to give them extra support to help keep our communities safe,” Martinez said.
Since 2018, a total of 200 fire departments and fire agencies statewide have received funding through the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program administered by the nonprofit Fire Foundation.
Communities identified by the California Public Utilities Commission as having extreme or elevated fire risk are targeted for funds, with a specific focus on two areas — the grant program and the Wildfire Safety Campaign.
Through a competitive application process, the Fire Foundation awards grants to fire departments, agencies and community groups to support projects and programs focusing on wildfire and disaster prevention, preparedness and recovery assistance.
The Wildfire Safety Campaign has worked to overcome language barriers in fire safety messages in paid ads delivered via radio, television, digital media and billboards in high fire threat areas.
Ads promote the need for early evacuation during wildfires in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese and Hmong in addition to English.
Over a four-year collaboration with the Fire Foundation, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has contributed a total of $4.6 million from shareholders to the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program, PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan said.
Funding is also provided by Chevron and Edison International.
“As California’s wildfire risk continues to grow, it will take all of us working together to find solutions to stop catastrophic wildfires,” said Teresa Alvarado, PG&E Central Coast and South Bay region vice president, noting safety is the company’s most important responsibility.
“We are pleased to see these grants going to our community partners at Lompoc City Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department to support wildfire risk reduction efforts,” Alvarado said.