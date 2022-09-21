Pastor Orie Johnson, a prominent member of the Santa Maria religious community, served as pastor of the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ located on Railroad Avenue for the past 50 years.
Johnson, who had been in declining health, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 95. He was one of the first African-American pastors in the area.
“My dad was a remarkable person,” said his son, Eddie Johnson. “He left home with a grade school education and a belief that God would take care of him.”
After experiencing homelessness himself as a young man, Johnson spent a lifetime looking after others. He was dedicated to feeding the hungry and ministering to the needy. By all accounts he was tenacious and disciplined, with the will to make things happen.
Johnson pulled himself up by the proverbial bootstraps. In his early years he often worked at two jobs – one of which was in the church where he eventually became an ordained minister. He studied continuously to improve himself.
When asked what made Johnson special, Pastor Carl Nielsen, recently retired from the Bethel Lutheran Church and 2022 Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, said “Orie was a wonderful colleague. He had a manner about him that was almost regal. He was a gentle and kind, yet strong man. He was, Nielsen added, “respectful of everyone.”
Johnson and his wife, known as Lady Gladys Johnson, would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary next month. In recognition of their contributions to the life of the community, the Johnsons were named Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year in 2018.
Born to a sharecropper and his wife in Magnolia, Mississippi in 1927, Johnson was involved with the Church of God in Christ at an early age. He left home in his late teens and landed first in Los Angeles and then in Oxnard, where he joined the local Church of God in Christ and became a youth leader.
In recognition of his ministerial talents, Johnson was appointed first an elder, then a deacon and later an assistant pastor.
After he was appointed president of the District Youth Department, he traveled up and down the coast working with young people. In 1960, when Johnson attended an event in Santa Maria, he discovered that he really liked the city, and in due time he and his family moved here.
While in this area, Johnson came upon a small group in Guadalupe – the Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ – who were looking for a religious leader. Soon afterward, Johnson began a part-time job pastoring the tiny group. When the congregation outgrew their place of worship, they decided to purchase a building in Nipomo and named it the Johnson Temple Church of God in Christ.
In 1970 the church group purchased some land on Railroad Avenue. Johnson, whose family still lived in Oxnard, had been commuting several times a week to Santa Maria. In August 1972 the new church building on Railroad Avenue opened and around that time the Johnson family relocated to Santa Maria.
The Johnsons began their mission of supplementing regular church services with a wide range of community and social services like educational programs, literacy classes, food distribution and summer youth camps to which everyone was welcome. In September 2020 the name of the church was changed again, to the name it bears today.
Then Johnson opened the Harvest Community Center, adjacent to the church, where community programs, conferences, activities and classes are held.
He was a member of the delegation that, in 1998, went to Alabama for the All America City competition, which won the title for the city of Santa Maria. One member of the delegation recalls that “Pastor Johnson was a delight to be around.” His presence was “uplifting,” she said.
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, said that Johnson was an active member of the NAACP. She recalls that the pastor’s “smile and personality were contagious and welcoming. Many people,” she said, “sought his wisdom, experience and guidance.”
It was a great source of pride to the Johnsons that all five of their children graduated from college. Johnson, according to his son Eddie, was a very even-tempered man.
“I never saw my parents argue,” he said. But, Eddie continued, Pop let it be known that he expected the best of his children.