A Guadalupe man was arrested and charged with the 2018 murder of a Santa Maria teenager on Thursday.

Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department served an arrest warrant at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and took 21-year-old Guadalupe resident Israel De La Cruz Hernandez into custody without incident, Lt. Daniel Rios said.

Hernandez was booked on a murder charge with a gang enhancement. He is being held on $2 million bail.

