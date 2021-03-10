You have permission to edit this article.
Guadalupe man killed in rollover collision near Hwy 101 north of Gaviota Tunnel
Guadalupe man killed in rollover collision near Hwy 101 north of Gaviota Tunnel

A 21-year-old male from Guadalupe died Wednesday after his vehicle went over the side of Highway 101 and collided with a tree north of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The collision occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the man, who has not been identified, was driving a 2007 Lexus southbound at an undetermined rate of speed along Highway 101, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers. 

For unknown reasons, the man allowed his vehicle to travel to the right and off Highway 101, just north of Highway 1 at the bottom of Nojoqui Summit, onto the shoulder and down a dirt embankment before colliding with a tree. 

California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical response officials responded to the scene. 

The man, who was the vehicle's only occupant, died in the collision and required heavy extrication, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers, who added the driver was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash. The cause remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the CHP Buellton Office at 805-688-5551. 

