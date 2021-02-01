Guadalupe man killed, Oakland woman injured in vehicle collision on Highway 101

A 67-year-old Guadalupe man was killed and an Oakland woman was injured Friday night after their vehicles collided while passing each other on Highway 101, just north of Highway 154.

A 2009 Hyundai driven by Thomas Vernon Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 101 in the right lane around 7 p.m., when his vehicle began to pass a 2013 Lexus driven by 38-year-old Lily Aliza Renn, 38, of Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Phillip Olsen.

Renn was traveling 50 to 60 mph in the left lane when both Renn's and Smith's vehicles sideswiped each other as Smith tried to pass.

The contact between the two vehicles caused Smith's vehicle to lose control, resulting in his vehicle traveling up a steep embankment along the center divider before overturning and colliding with a tree, according to Olsen.

Passersby, along with Santa Barbara County firefighters and emergency personnel from American Medical Response, performed lifesaving measures on Smith but were not successful, and Smith was declared dead at the scene.

The collision also caused Renn to turn her steering wheel to the left and apply the brakes, which resulted in the front end of her vehicle veering toward the center divider and into a tree, according to Olsen.

A passerby stopped at the scene and transported Renn to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

