The 99th Mexican Independence Parade in Guadalupe took place on Sunday, a traditional procession along Guadalupe Street that is ingrained in the hearts of the residents of this small town.
Mexican Independence started the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla brandished a banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe and rallied the fight against the Spaniards, who had colonized Mexico beginning in 1535.
In Mexico the celebration starts with “El Grito” — the President or main authority shouts, waving the Mexican flag as a bell tolls: “Mexicans! Long live national independence! Long live the heroes who gave us Homeland and Freedom! Long live Hidalgo! Long live Morelos! Long live Allende! Long live Corregidora! Long live Aldama! Long live Guerrero!”
Sunday's observance in Guadalupe was the first in two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many arrived at 11 a.m. to secure a place in the shade, bringing chairs or sitting at the curb. They waited patiently for the tribute to start, many families with small and grown-up children. Teenagers, women, elders, different generations.
Camelia Ortiz-Alvarez, 44, from the Mexican Civic Committee, said that the preparation started six months ago.
“Our culture is our pride. We grew up here in Guadalupe. The teachers brought us here to the parade on Sept. 16, there were no classes. Later, there were school field trips to come to this celebration,” she said.
Jenny Flores, 40, from El Salvador was there with her husband and her two children.
“We have the same Independence Day in our country. But instead of a parade, we have bands playing and girls dancing behind the bands. Schools also participate,” she said.
For Leticia Molina, 60, Sunday's parade was her first after moving from Palmdale last year.
“I love to see the riders dancing their horses,” she said.
And under a scorching sun with no breeze, the crowd of several hundred enjoyed the parade led by the Guadalupe Police Department, followed by the Chumash Color Guard, the City of Guadalupe Fire Department and Council members, members of the Ernest Righetti High School Warrior Marching Band, Guadalupe Café, Charros El Arenal, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, Little House by the Park, Charros Cuadra Guadalupe, Guadalupe Bulldogs Youth Football League and their little cheerleaders, Rancho Los Berros, Touch of Style, and the Mexican Civic Committee.
A festival followed the procession at Veterans Memorial Plaza with the traditional “Grito” given by don Arturo Ortiz, accompanied by Juanita and Jose Nichols, distinguished members of the community who have participated in the event for many years.
There were Mexican folk dancers from Folclórico El Padrecito, with colorful dresses, Grupo Aries, Los Compas de Guadalupe, and Xihuacoatl Danza Azteca. There were also a few booths offering information about Community Health Centers and the Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions organizing a fundraiser.