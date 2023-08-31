A new plan to beautify Guadalupe has been released, and outlines projects to improve beach access, strengthen youth engagement, revitalize the downtown area, increase lodging options, and promote the city as a tourism destination.

“It’s a tool we are going to be able to use for many years to come,” Mayor Ariston Julian said of the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Community Action Plan.

“This is a great plan. It’s been in the making for a year and a half at least, and it basically focuses on the needs of the community and what we need to do to be able to move our rural recreation programs forward,” said Julian. “It’s a great benchmark for us to actually use as a guide for our future. I think what’s happening is a lot of activities around redevelopment in the city of Guadalupe, which includes parks and recreation. That’s very important to us.”

