Organizers of Guadalupe's 75th anniversary celebration have decided to cancel the Aug. 8 event as COVID-19 cases rise once again throughout Santa Barbara County.

Planning for the event began in June after the retirement of the state's tier system as COVID-19 cases dropped. Organizers at nonprofit Amigos de Guadalupe planned to draw in 2,000 attendees with vendors, food, activities and concerts along a mile-long portion of Guadalupe Street open only to pedestrians and bikers.

However, after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department was looped in by organizers and recommended that they consider postponing the event due to a new growth in COVID-19 cases over the last month, Amigos de Guadalupe and city officials made the difficult decision on Sunday to cancel.

"Since there are many unknowns concerning this [delta] variant, it would be best to cancel so that vendors, participants, representatives, etc., who were scheduled to participate in the celebration are not held up in terms of their future planning," City Administrator Todd Bodem said.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 surge and variants, the event has not been rescheduled at this time, according to Los Amigos de Guadalupe President and CEO Tom Brandeberry.

While residents are understandably disappointed that the event won't take place as planned, Brandeberry said organizers are looking at the possibility of making certain elements of the celebration — like the bike repair station, COVID-19 healing ceremony and vaccination booths — into smaller individual events.

"The issue is when you use the word 'postponed', you really need to have an idea of when it will be, and we really can't say when we're gonna do this in the future," Brandeberry said. "We're working on all these little pieces that we can salvage."

Although large outdoor gatherings are permitted in Santa Barbara County, residents are strongly encouraged to avoid crowds, wear masks indoors and get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent further spread of the virus, particularly the highly transmissible delta variant.