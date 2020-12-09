Half of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 have no underlying conditions, data shows

Comorbidity data for Santa Barbara County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 indicates that nearly half of patients have no underlying conditions, while diabetes and obesity are the most common underlying conditions, health officials reported Tuesday.
In a report to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said that 922 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have occurred between March and October, with some individuals being hospitalized more than once.
Of these 922 hospitalizations, 45.4% of patients had no underlying conditions, Do-Reynoso said, while 33.2% had one underlying condition. Even smaller groups had two or three.
Do-Reynoso also detailed the most common types of underlying conditions in patients.
"Of the 922 hospitalizations, diabetes was the most common comorbidity, accounting for 31% of hospitalizations, followed by obesity, accounting for 17.8% of hospitalizations," she said.
This data, which has not been available for the first eight months of the pandemic, was gathered with help from hospitals in Santa Barbara County, including Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
"I have to say that that this was a herculean effort, and I want to appreciate our hospital partners. I believe this is really good data that we couldn’t find on a lot of other neighboring counties’ websites," Do-Reynoso said.
Cottage Hospital will be providing further data regarding hospitalizations in their daily COVID-19 reports by adding in data related to their ICU capacity.
As of Dec. 9, 40.4% of adult critical care ICU beds, or 28 beds in total, remain available, according to hospital data.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health confirmed an additional 134 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 751 out of 12,636 total cases still active.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county also has risen to a new recent high with 59 individuals currently hospitalized. Of these 59, 11 individuals are currently in the ICU, according to county public health data.
Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara continue to see the highest rates of new cases, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 210 out of 4,941 total cases remain active. Seventy-five individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 57 out of 588 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 105 out of 1,316 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 29 out of 280 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 16 out of 540 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 106 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with three additional deaths as a result of the illness.
A total of 7,071 cases now have been confirmed in the county, with 948 cases still considered active and contagious.
Of the three individuals whose deaths were reported Wednesday, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and another was in their 80s, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. All three individuals had underlying health conditions, she added.
A total of 45 deaths now have been reported in San Luis Obispo County as a result of COVID-19, according to county public health data.
However, the county is still awaiting death certificates for seven individuals who died with COVID-19, indicating that the number of COVID-19 deaths may be even higher, county Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.
