Community members are invited to check out the festive creations in Lompoc's eighth annual ScarecrowFest contest and help name a winner in the People's Choice category by Halloween.
Event organizers from the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce encouraged participants to decorate their storefronts with funny, creative or spooky scarecrows, either handmade or purchased, for judging.
Locals now are invited to vote by Sunday for their favorite scarecrow at one of 14 Lompoc locations: Surf Connection, Gymnastics North, Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, Better Beds Lompoc, Fountain Square, The Garden Shoppe, PM Headshop, Santa Fe Mortgage, First American Title, city of Lompoc, Branson Embroidery, Eye on I, Fortified Tattoos and Empire Real Estate's Maressa Martinez.
A separate Judge's Pick winner will be named by city officials.
To access a ballot for judging, visit the Lompoc Valley Chamber website at lompoc.com
For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.