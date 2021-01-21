Halted Moderna vaccines OK'd for use in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Thursday that 3,900 Moderna vaccines have been approved for use after state officials reported allergic reactions to doses from the same lot.

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday advised 287 providers across the state who received allocations from the 300,000-dose lot to pause distribution. By Wednesday, officials said an investigation found no indication of safety concerns and concluded that vaccinations could resume.

Santa Barbara County continues to expand vaccines to residents 75 years and older, with Marian Regional Medical Center beginning inoculations for older patients in their network on Thursday.

The county Public Health Department reported 353 COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has risen rapidly to 25,751, with 2,355 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.