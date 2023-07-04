063023-smt-brief-ahc-president-of-finance 01

Allan Hancock College announced the appointment of Dennis Curran as the associate superintendent/vice president of finance and administration.

 Contributed

Curran has experience in higher education and built a career in the United States Air Force.

Curran officially joined Allan Hancock College in June of 2023. In his new role, he will play guide and manage the college's financial operations and administrative functions.

