Allan Hancock College announced the appointment of Dennis Curran as the associate superintendent/vice president of finance and administration.
Curran has experience in higher education and built a career in the United States Air Force.
Curran officially joined Allan Hancock College in June of 2023. In his new role, he will play guide and manage the college's financial operations and administrative functions.
"I am honored to join Hancock and be a part of an institution that is committed to empowering students and fostering their success,” said Curran. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team at the college and leveraging my experience to support the institution's financial stability and administrative efficiency."
Curran's professional background includes more than seven years of higher education experience in Washington State. Before joining Hancock, he served as the vice president of administrative services at Bellevue College and the vice president of human resources at Edmonds College.
Prior to his tenure in higher education, Curran served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, retiring as a colonel in 2016. Throughout his military career, he held a variety of positions as a commander, staff officer and analyst, both domestically and abroad.
Notably, Curran served at the Pentagon, in the Republic of Korea and in numerous locations across the country, including nearby Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc.
Curran's educational background includes earning a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College, followed by an MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School. Additionally, he holds a Master of Arts degree from St. Mary’s University of San Antonio.
"Hancock is excited to welcome Dennis to our team," said Hancock superintendent/president Kevin G. Walthers. "His extensive experience in higher education and his military service makes him an invaluable asset to our institution. We are confident that his leadership and financial acumen will help guide us in our mission to provide an exceptional education to our students."
Curran was hired to replace retiring associate superintendent/vice president of finance and administration Eric Smith, who oversaw several major projects during his tenure, including the construction of the college’s $48 million Fine Arts Complex.