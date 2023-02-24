Allan Hancock College marked the grand opening of its 88,000 square-foot Fine Arts Complex with a special ceremony Friday at the college’s Santa Maria campus.
The event opened with various speakers, including school Superintendent and President Kevin Walthers, who emphasized this would not be done without the support from across the community.
“Today, that work pays off with a fantastic facility that will support our long-term mission of supporting community arts, while creating space for the digital future of animation, graphic design and film production," Walthers said.
After the ribbon cutting by students, including Josh Reyes, E. Ornelas and Chanti Medina, attendees were able to take self-guided tours of the facility, where they watched a variety of live demonstrations and performances by the college’s fine arts students and faculty.
“This place is truly stunning and a dream come true more than 25 years ago," said John Hood, a professor of art and the design chair for the Department of Fine Arts. "Before I even started here, the fine arts faculty started this labor of love, requesting a new building and persisting for decades so that our students would have all that they needed to flourish creatively."
“Our mission is to ensure our students are connected, directed, engaged, focused, nurtured and valued," said Gregory Pensa, the president of the Board of Trustees. "On any given day, you’ll find our students gathering in this building to study and bond over their shared college experience. You’ll see faculty leading students through exercises to develop the skills they will need to succeed once they leave Hancock."
Amongst the hundreds of community members who joined in on the grand opening was Gloria Soto, a Santa Maria City Council member and a member of the Allan Hancock Scholarship Foundation board.
“It’s so beautiful. I'm an Allan Hancock College alum and I actually took a couple of art classes here," Soto said. "Seeing this beautiful building is just wonderful and it’s going to be great for the students and for the community at large."
Karen Kelly, the assistant project manager with Roebbelen Construction Management Services, the lead contractor on the projector, says since it broke ground over two years ago, roughly 166,000 labor hours have helped build the fine arts complex. Close to 70% of those hours were from local laborers, putting money back into the community, Kelly said.
Nancy Herrera, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate, helped cut the ribbon. She's an arts student and shared how when she started her journey at Hancock online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new complex has clearly improved her return to campus.
“As a theater arts student, the new classrooms and learning labs are providing me with hands-on experience while using state of the art equipment,” said Herrera. “It’s a huge privilege to just have access to this professional equipment, but this building is not just a home for my own program, it’s been amazing to see all of Allan Hancock’s fine arts, faculty and students under one roof."
Funding for the $48.4-million, 88,000-square-foot facility was provided by the voter-approved Bond Measure I, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and a donation by the Patty Boyd Estate. The two-story facility includes classroom and office space for the college’s visual arts, multimedia and applied design, photography, film and video, dance and music programs. The complex also includes a 400-seat music venue, dance and music rehearsal spaces, art and pottery studios, student lounge areas and a film screening room.
