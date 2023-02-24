Allan Hancock College marked the grand opening of its 88,000 square-foot Fine Arts Complex with a special ceremony Friday at the college’s Santa Maria campus.

The event opened with various speakers, including school Superintendent and President Kevin Walthers, who emphasized this would not be done without the support from across the community.

“Today, that work pays off with a fantastic facility that will support our long-term mission of supporting community arts, while creating space for the digital future of animation, graphic design and film production," Walthers said.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

