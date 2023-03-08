Allan Hancock College hosted an International Women’s Day event at its Santa Maria campus Wednesday.
Attendees celebrated the day with music, food and keynote speaker Griselda Martinez.
The event was held in the student center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Participants were offered flowers and some even had faces bedazzled.
Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the 20th century in North America and across Europe, according to the United Nations.
The first National Woman's Day was observed in the United States in 1909 after The Socialist Party of America designated this day in honor of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions.