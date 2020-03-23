Hancock College closes campuses, moving most classes online

Hancock College is moving most classes to remote instruction after faculty, staff and students were barred from its campuses Sunday to limit transmission of the coronavirus.
Administrators will work remotely with staff over the next week to help them prepare to teach classes through alternative modalities before classes resume March 30, according to Hancock spokesman Christopher McGuinness.
Hancock President Kevin Walthers conducted a live question-and-answer session Monday morning to address how classes will be conducted remotely, with the exception of classes in the law enforcement academy and nursing programs, which still will meet in person off-campus.
"Remote instruction means that delivery can be in any number of ways, such as online, Zoom, teleconference or group chat. All lecture classes will go to remote delivery. The college is looking into virtual labs to continue instruction for CTE and STEM students with the hope that competency based testing can be conducted once we return to face-to-face instruction," Walthers said.
The college declared a campus state of emergency on March 20, extending its spring break to a second week with plans to resume most classes online March 30.
Before its Sunday announcement, the college had considered holding smaller class sizes for technical career classes that are more difficult to conduct online.
Last week, Walthers met with students and staff to discuss options for these alternative modalities, as well as to hear student concerns regarding the coronavirus compiled by members of the Hancock Associated Student Body.
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter03.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter02.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter01.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter04.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter05.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter06.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter07.jpg
032220 Coronavirus SMHS Homeless shelter08.jpg
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
The Latest: Jets donate to United Way; Giants close team HQ
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
The Latest: Jets donate to United Way; Giants close team HQ
Monday: Big layoffs, bigger hirings, massive markets swings
The Latest: Jets donate to United Way; Giants close team HQ
The Latest: British PM bans gatherings of over two people
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: British PM bans gatherings of over two people
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: British PM bans gatherings of over two people
The Latest: British PM bans gatherings of over two people
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
The Latest: Trudeau says Canadians must stay at home
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
The Latest: Klobuchar's husband tests positive for virus
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
The Latest: South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight
Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.