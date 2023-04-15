A club at Allan Hancock College is made up of students who have been incarcerated or who have been impacted by incarceration.

That club, known as the Beyond Incarceration Greater Education (B.I.G.E.) Club, hosted its first speaker series event Friday at the Santa Maria campus. Friday's session was titled “We Are the Ones We’ve Been Waiting For."

The event was an opportunity to highlight Hancock students who are trying to change their lives, with an emphasis on how the power of education can transform them and improve community reentry.

