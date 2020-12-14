Hancock College families in need receive Angel Tree gifts Monday

After a difficult year of financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hancock College student and parent Carmen Fernandez was overjoyed to receive Christmas gifts picked out especially for her son.

Fernandez and nearly 200 other student parents received gifts for their children during a drive-through event Monday, courtesy of the college's Angel Tree Program.

Through the program, which has been in place at the college for over a decade, Hancock faculty, staff, administrators and community members can sponsor the child of a student parent by donating a requested gift or funds.

"It's a difficult time, and it's a difficult time for the parents to buy gifts," Fernandez said as staff loaded a new kid's bicycle into the back of her car. "I feel really happy and grateful for the college to support us with their gifts and time."

Many of the families who received gifts are members of the college's Extended Opportunities and Programs Services (EOPS) program, as well as the Cooperative Agencies Resource for Children (CARE), NextUp and CalWORKS programs.

Children of Hancock veterans, Dreamers, students in the Learning Assistance Program, formally incarcerated students and no-credit students also received gifts through the Angel Tree, according to college spokesman Chris McGuinness.

Thirty minutes into the distribution on Monday afternoon, around 90 students had already come through, with more scheduled to pick up gifts at the college's Lompoc Valley Center campus on Tuesday, CARE program coordinator Alex Spiess said.

