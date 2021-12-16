Seventy-one new recruits graduated from Hancock College’s law enforcement, firefighting and paramedic training academies last week, official qualifying them for duty as first responders.
The recruits completed their training at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, with 53 cadets from the firefighting and paramedic programs graduating on Dec. 10.
A second graduation of 18 new law enforcement recruits was held at the same facility on Dec. 15.
The Hancock College programs are considered to be career and technical education, which local leaders have emphasized as an alternative to four-year college degrees.
"These programs are an excellent example of what community colleges are all about,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “Hancock is giving these students the skills they need to serve the public, earn a living wage and be the future leaders in their communities.”
Two graduation ceremonies took place on Dec. 10, including a class of 22 recruits who graduated with the Fire Academy’s Battalion 148 and who put on a demonstration of their new skills for attendees prior to graduation.
In order to graduate, the recruits had to complete 624 hours of classroom and hands-on skills training that are put to the test during an evaluation process that must meet or exceed state and national firefighting certification standards.
Following the firefighter graduation ceremony, Hancock held a graduation ceremony for 31 cadets from the college’s emergency medical service program. The program is 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, and includes learning how to properly transport patients, driving emergency vehicles and operating advanced medical equipment.
The cadets also trained at Hancock’s EMS simulation lab, one of the few in the state located at a community college which includes an ambulance simulator that teaches students how to treat patients while in a moving vehicle, according to Walthers.
The ceremony on Dec. 15 included students who graduated as a part of Hancock’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy class 21-122, which had 18 recruits.
All members of the class were hired by local police agencies, including in Lompoc, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Airport police departments. Eleven recruits were hired by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The graduates had to complete 862 hours of California Peace Officer Standards and Training courses in order to complete the program and become law enforcement officers. The program includes training on community policing, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation, patrol, CPR/first aid and other critical skills.
Each recruit shot thousands of rounds of ammunition and ran more than 216 miles as part of their training, according to Walthers.
The Sheriff's Office recognized Deputy Estanislao Gutierrez, who was honored with the Leigh Horn Memorial Award for Most Improved; Deputy David Morrell for the Doug Odom Firearms Award; Deputy Daniel Abernethy for the Physical Fitness Award; and Deputy Elias Gonzalez for the Scenarios Award, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
“These are the highly-skilled people who you want to be there to help you on your very worst day,” Walthers said.