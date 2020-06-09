Hancock College hosting virtual event Wednesday to welcome incoming students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hancock College is inviting incoming students and their parents to learn more about the college during its Hancock Hello event, which will be held virtually from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

"Hancock Hello" is usually hosted at the Santa Maria campus, drawing over 1,000 students in 2019, but was transitioned to a digital format this year to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, college spokesman Chris McGuinness said.

During the online event, workshops will be available to connect students to various services and resources on campus, with this year's options focusing on transferring to a four-year university, financial aid, the college's career center and more.

Participating students also will get the chance to take a self-guided virtual tour of the college's Santa Maria campus.

Students can register to attend Hancock Hello at bit.ly/HancockHello2020

This year, Hancock College is offering summer and fall classes remotely, with summer classes slated to begin June 15 and fall classes scheduled to start Aug. 17.

