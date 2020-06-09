Hancock College hosting virtual event Wednesday to welcome incoming students

Hancock College is inviting incoming students and their parents to learn more about the college during its Hancock Hello event, which will be held virtually from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
"Hancock Hello" is usually hosted at the Santa Maria campus, drawing over 1,000 students in 2019, but was transitioned to a digital format this year to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, college spokesman Chris McGuinness said.
During the online event, workshops will be available to connect students to various services and resources on campus, with this year's options focusing on transferring to a four-year university, financial aid, the college's career center and more.
Participating students also will get the chance to take a self-guided virtual tour of the college's Santa Maria campus.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Nearly all inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 and most were asymptomatic, which officials believe may have contributed to the disease's spread inside the facility and calling into question whether containment measures at the facility have worked.
Despite the circumstances, the mood was festive for Lompoc High School's celebration, which took place in the parking lot south of Huyck Stadium. Graduates waited in vehicles with their loved ones before exiting one at a time to cross either of two small makeshift stages on which graduates received their diploma covers and posed for photos.
At least 400 people took part in the rally, which was arranged by several local young adults in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
On Wednesday, more than 80 Maple High School seniors were celebrated during a mini-graduation event. The ceremony was unlike any other in the school’s history, as graduates and their families arrived at staggered times and social distancing measures were put in place to comply with public health orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.