New students got acquainted with programs and services offered at Allan Hancock College as the Santa Maria campus hosted its spring Bow-WOW event.
Students who attended the event Wednesday morning at the student center were able to meet with Hancock faculty and staff, learn about various academic and career programs and also get information on student clubs. The school also shared information on how students can access support services, like tutoring, financial aid and counseling.
The Bow-WOW was sponsored by the college’s Associated Student Body Government and included free food and entertainment.