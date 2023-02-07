Filmmaker and Allan Hancock College instructor Robin Smith will debut her new documentary film "Something to Crow About" at the Cambria Film Festival on Feb. 11.

Smith’s new film tells the story of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, a 14-year-old event where local artists work to create hundreds of scarecrows, which are then staged in downtown Cambria and San Simeon each October.

The film captures the behind-the-scenes work that goes into building and decorating the festival scarecrows at the “Dr. Crow Workshop”, a converted industrial storage unit in Cambria’s Tin City. During the summer of 2022, Smith visited the workshop multiple times as the work progressed, providing an entertaining and insightful glimpse into the artists who contribute to the unique festival.

