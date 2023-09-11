Hancock College recital hall named 'Boyd Concert Hall' during inaugural Hancock Honors event

Patricia Rice, left, and Allan Hancock College President Kevin G. Walthers, right, unveil the dedication plaque naming the new Boyd Concert Hall after Patricia Jean Boyd Saturday in the new Fine Arts Complex at the Santa Maria campus.
The inaugural group of honorees includes patron of the arts and beloved music instructor the late Patricia “Patty” Boyd; former AHC superintendent/president Ann Foxworthy Lewellen; and GRAMMY award-winning recording artist and PCPA alumnus Tommy Soulati Shepherd.
Hancock announced during the event that the complex’s 350-seat recital hall will be named “Boyd Concert Hall” in recognition of Boyd's legacy.
“Patty inspired generations of students, and her love and support of music and the arts in this community lives on through her legacy and in this concert hall,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers told the crowd gathered in the recital hall. “This facility would not be here without her generosity.”
The evening started in the plaza outside the Fine Arts Complex with food and drinks, interactive art installations, and live music by the San Francisco collective Jazz Mafia.
The festivities eventually moved indoors to the recital hall for a multimedia program celebrating the three honorees, a special Hancock Promise announcement and various speakers. The ceremony began with a performance by AHC professor Nichole Dechaine, who sang Puccini's O Mio Babbino Caro.
Shepherd, who came to Santa Maria 30 years ago when he came to PCPA to train in the technical theater program, was recognized first.
After accepting his award, Shepherd reminded attendees to be both a great friend and a great ally.
Before the presentation Shepherd said he's grateful that the campus is more diverse than it was when he was a student, and that he's happy to see "the synergy" between the college and PCPA.
“There’s going to be some great things that will happen. I don’t know why it hasn’t happened until now, but it’s happening and I’m glad that it is. I believe this place is a very safe space and I was really held to take risks and be an artist here and I took that with me and ran with it, and made a career out of it.”
Shepherd encouraged artists to be as artistic with their business as they are with their art, meaning an artist should know about business, as much as they know their art.
“As an artist, you can be artistic about your business, see the connection between the two because it shouldn’t be separate,” said Shepherd. “We starve because we don’t know how to do business, but if you could be as artistic with your business as you are with your art and see how to translate your cleverness from here to there you’re going to be alright.”
Llewellyn, who took the stage next, said when she came to the campus in 1992 there were some “beautiful trees,” but the buildings looked like “a late 50s elementary school,” and she thought the art facilities were terribly inadequate for the needs of the students.
“So it always was a high priority of mine, but I know that when they passed the bond there were all kinds of priorities,” said Llewellyn. “It kept being moved down the line and I was just delighted when finally it was built, and it exceeded all of my expectations of what the facility would be. It’s beautiful.”
Speaking before the ceremony, Llewellyn noted that visual arts used to have only two classrooms and the new complex has so much more space and is “open and airy.”
“I just think anyone who is learning in this environment will be inspired and feel like they can succeed,” said Llewellyn.
Accepting the award on Boyd's behalf was her granddaughter, Pat Rice, who thanked everyone who "made Patty’s dream of this concert hall a reality." She said Boyd loved her students, the college, and wanted a place where students could perform, so this is her gift to the community.
Rice asked the audience “How many people in this room studied piano with Pattie Boyd?” Several hands were raised across the room.
“Today we remember that this hall is not just for this generation of students,” said Rice. “This hall is to serve the community for generations to come and those students who are here studying, whatever performance art it is, will use this wonderful beautiful room.”
Toward the end of the ceremony Walthers and Rice unveiled a plaque that read “Made possible by a generous bequest to the Allan Hancock College Foundation from Patricia Jean “Patty” Boyd. Beloved member of the Music faculty 1927-1988.”
Closing the ceremony was a performance by Hancock student Edella Westerfield, who sang Blue Skies, by Irving Berlin, and became the first student to perform in the newly named Boyd Concert Hall.
After the hour-long program, the event returned outside to the plaza for dessert, drinks, and more live music including a surprise guest performance from Shepherd and his son Tommy Shepherd III.
Proceeds from the Hancock Honors event benefit the Hancock Promise program, which provides local high school graduates with a year of free tuition at Hancock. During the event, the AHC Foundation announced $2.3 million in new commitments to the Hancock Promise campaign, bringing the total funds raised to support the program to more than $9.3 million.
“What happens when we get to $10 million dollars?,” asked Allan Hancock College Foundation Executive Director Jon Hooten. “Jon is afraid I’m going to tell him he has to raise another $10 million,” Walthers joked in response.
Walthers went on to say, in all seriousness, that when the $10 million benchmark is reached, "we want to be able to open up that second year for the students who complete their first year, and I should note this isn’t just free money where you can come and take classes,” said Walthers. “Students have to go full-time, they have to pass 12 units in their first semester, they have to take English and math their first year of being a student.”