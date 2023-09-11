 Skip to main content
Hancock College recital hall named 'Boyd Concert Hall' during inaugural Hancock Honors event

  • Updated

The inaugural “Hancock Honors” celebration Saturday honored three Allan Hancock College changemakers who have made a positive and lasting impact through their lives and work.

The sold-out event — a Santa Maria Valley gathering with a modern twist —took place at the new Fine Arts Complex at the college's Santa Maria campus.

The inaugural group of honorees includes patron of the arts and beloved music instructor the late Patricia “Patty” Boyd; former AHC superintendent/president Ann Foxworthy Lewellen; and GRAMMY award-winning recording artist and PCPA alumnus Tommy Soulati Shepherd.

090923-smt-news-hancock-honors-004.jpg
2023 Hancock Honoree Tommy Soulati Shepherd, left, and Hancock President Kevin G. Walthers pose on stage in the new Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College. 
Guests enjoy drinks and food at the Fine Arts Complex Plaza during the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration Saturday at Allan Hancock College.
090923-smt-news-hancock-honors-007.jpg
2023 Hancock Honoree Ann Foxworthy Lewellen speaks to audience members Saturday after receiving recognition for her contributions to theatre, art, and education at Allan Hancock College.
090923-smt-news-hancock-honors-015.jpg
San Francisco-based band Jazz Mafia performed live Saturday outside the Fine Arts Complex during the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration event at Allan Hancock College.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

