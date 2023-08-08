Allan Hancock College welcomed more than 1,500 new students at its 'Hancock Hello' events ahead of fall classes resuming next week.
The school hosted welcome events at its Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses over the last week.
Tuesday's event was held at the Santa Maria campus and the community college held a similar event at its Lompoc campus on Aug. 1.
The 'Hancock Hello' was open to first-time and returning Hancock students, as well as their parents. Attendees were able to tour the campus and learn about student clubs and organizations. The school also offered free food, music and prizes.
Students and parents can also attend workshops focused on counseling, financial aid and transferring to a four-year university. The workshops and tours were offered in English and Spanish.
“Hancock Hello is a great opportunity for students and their parents to learn about all the tools and support available to help them succeed,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers. “It’s also a chance for them to meet our faculty, staff, and their fellow Bulldog students.”
Registration for fall credit and noncredit classes at Hancock remains open. Fall classes begin Aug. 14. To register for fall classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/fall/.