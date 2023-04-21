An "ethereal" fashion show was presented by Allan Hancock College’s Fashion and Design Club, featuring the premiere of semester-long designs by various students.

The hour-long fashion show was held at the college's winery where models walked the outdoor runway to show off the stylish designs. Looks ranged from simple chic skirts to dramatic eye-catching pieces. Some models walked their own designs on the runway and the crowd was full of community members who appreciated the work of fashion.

According to Megan Selby, the coordinator for the fashion program at Hancock and advisor for the Fashion and Design Club, this is the second annual fashion event where designers included students from the fashion credit program, non-credit sewing students and Hancock concurrent enrollment students from Pioneer Valley High School.

