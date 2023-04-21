An "ethereal" fashion show was presented by Allan Hancock College’s Fashion and Design Club, featuring the premiere of semester-long designs by various students.
The hour-long fashion show was held at the college's winery where models walked the outdoor runway to show off the stylish designs. Looks ranged from simple chic skirts to dramatic eye-catching pieces. Some models walked their own designs on the runway and the crowd was full of community members who appreciated the work of fashion.
According to Megan Selby, the coordinator for the fashion program at Hancock and advisor for the Fashion and Design Club, this is the second annual fashion event where designers included students from the fashion credit program, non-credit sewing students and Hancock concurrent enrollment students from Pioneer Valley High School.
“We collaborated across campus with the cosmetology department doing hair and makeup for all the student models, photographers from the photography student department and the fashion department,” said Selby. “Bringing all of our fashion programs together into one event so everybody can show off.”
Selby says Goodwill was the sponsor and students were allowed to enter up to three garments into four categories. Those categories being streetwear, ready to wear, evening wear and wearable art.
This year, the students again partnered with Goodwill Industries, who allowed them to visit their Santa Maria store in December for a “Goodwill grab”. Each student was given two shopping bags that they were able to fill with Goodwill donated items that they could “upcycle” for the fashion show.
This being the second time the fashion show took place, president of the Fashion and Design Club, Darlene Cisneros, said things went smoother and this year's theme was "Ethereal," with every student's personal take on the word. Cisneros was also the backstage manager and a designer in the show with two pieces, one inspired by fairies and the other with a spring theme.
“Sustainability is knowing what to do with your clothes when you don't want them anymore,” said Cisneros. “Like being able to turn it into something new or simply just donating it, just ways you can save yourself money and also save the Earth.”
Maria Espinoza, a student in Hancock's non-credit sewing classes, said Friday was her first time attending a fashion show at the school. Espinoza was seen cheering on her fellow colleagues modeling their designs.
“The classes are very helpful. We learn a lot in the class, like how to make shirts, skirts, dresses and other things,” said Espinoza.
Photography student Joel Isaac said the pictures taken Friday will go toward helping build the designers' portfolios and that was a really big reason that he and all the other photographers were interested in the project.
“I love fashion, I think it's really amazing,” said Isaac. “I also love this community and I think it's a really cool thing that Santa Maria has people that care about fashion and design and I just want to be a part of anything creative and exciting like that.”
One of the three judges for Friday's show was Samantha Martinez, a Hancock student and Associated Student Body Government Club member, says she is a big fan of the fashion club and, although she isn't much of a designer herself, she supports it in any way she can.
“It's nice that I offer a student perspective because I know how hard all these students work,” said Martinez. “They put a lot of time and effort into these pieces. I appreciate them taking time out of their day to do that and so I'll definitely keep that in mind when judging.”
There were winners for four categories announced Friday. Mars Flores won the streetwear category, Corbin Vickers won the ready-to-wear division and evening wear categories and Felicia Royal won the wearable art category.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.