Hancock College students, staff ease into remote classes during first week of fall semester

During the first week of the fall semester at Hancock College, distance learning kept the Santa Maria campus quieter than usual — but behind the scenes, things were busier than ever.
Thousands of connections were being made between students and teachers over Zoom, Canvas and text to ensure everyone was ready to learn, and at the start of the week, long lines of students waiting to pick up laptops could be seen stretching down the side of the Student Resource Center.
"It's been a little hectic," said Maya Drye, a second-year human services student. "But it's better than last semester when we were thrown into it; they’re more prepared and they really know what you’re doing."
Drye, who came to the Santa Maria campus Friday with her two daughters to get out of the house and pick up paperwork, said her professors have been expecting students to be much more present over Zoom than in the spring.
"You have to have your camera on, you can't have it off, and you can't eat or get up and leave without them asking about it. You have to be paying attention," she said.
Along with making sure students are paying attention from their own personal classrooms, teachers are trying to ensure that students are fully connected and ready to go.
John Gerrity, a professor in the industrial technology department, said he spent the first week of classes getting in contact with all his students to ensure they were on the same page.
"This week we started slow, making sure everyone can use Zoom. Not all of our students have used Zoom before, so just getting that hurdle solved was kind of the first thing," Gerrity said.
While the majority of fall classes will take place fully online, technical career programs, such as the one Gerrity teaches in, will hold labs in person with smaller class sizes.
"In the machine technology program, it's all about hands-on training. You can't really learn to operate precision machinery unless you actually do it," Gerrity said. "Obviously, we have reduced class sizes because of what we can accommodate, but I think we'll be able to make it through the semester pretty well."
Aside from the small percentage of students permitted to meet occasionally in person, the majority of students will experience only online classes, which continue to be a difficult form of learning for many.
Fernando Orozco, a political science student and Hancock's Associated Student Body Government (ASBG) president, said while he struggles with the format of online learning, it's the best choice for student safety at this time.
"I personally feel overwhelmed to have online classes because I’m not used to that and it was hard to learn online. But then again, we do have to social distance from each other," Orozco said.
Student resources
The college is providing a number of resources to ensure students have the support they need, through laptop and hot spot distributions as well as continued in-person resources on campus.
Since Aug. 18, Hancock has offered multiple laptop distributions at its Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses, with students required to complete financial aid and computer request forms before picking up a laptop.
"As of today, we've already distributed 200 laptops, and that number will grow as distribution continues through this week and into next week," college spokesman Chris McGuinness said on Thursday.
Distribution schedule for both campuses can be found on Hancock's events page.
Wi-Fi hot spots, while in limited supply, are also available for students who fill out library request forms. Outdoor Wi-Fi is also accessible on the patio between the library and student center, in parking lot 8 outside of the gym and in parking lot 2 outside the humanities building.
While the library is closed and digital materials can be checked out online, students can make appointments to use the Open Access Computer Lab, with masks required to be worn at all times.
Orozco said he is grateful for the combination of digital and in-person resources, as it gives students options.
"They offer a lot of resources, even if we are online. I know (Hancock) will be having in-person resources but (they will be) limited due to social distancing, which is good because that means us, the students, can still get the help we need whether it’s in person or online," Orozco said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.