Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy celebrated 50 years of training highly skilled firefighters on Dec. 9 as it graduated a new class of cadets at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The 23 cadets represent the 150th group of graduates since the academy began operating in 1972. The ceremony was an acknowledgment that the cadets had not only completed more than 600 hours of classroom and hands-on training and met and exceeded the state and national training standards for Firefighter I Certification.

“When you need a first responder, you want the person who shows up to be a Hancock graduate,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “Our faculty and staff have ensured that these public servants have the skills they need to serve their community the moment they leave the academy.”

