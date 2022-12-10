Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy celebrated 50 years of training skilled firefighters on Dec. 9 as it graduated a new class of cadets at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
The 23 cadets represent the 150th group of graduates since the academy began operating in 1972. The ceremony was an acknowledgment that the cadets had not only completed more than 600 hours of classroom and hands-on training and met and exceeded the state and national training standards for Firefighter I Certification.
“When you need a first responder, you want the person who shows up to be a Hancock graduate,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “Our faculty and staff have ensured that these public servants have the skills they need to serve their community the moment they leave the academy.”
The importance of the academy’s 50th anniversary was not lost on the graduates, who paid tribute to their predecessors as they prepared to embark on their careers as firefighters.
“We knew there was a high standard set by the academy graduates who came before us. I hope we can meet and exceed that,” said cadet Casey Ackerman. “We look forward to being as good as those who came before us.”
Several former academy graduates attended the ceremony, including retired firefighter and academy instructor Bruce Janatsch. Janatsch graduated from the college’s first academy class in 1972, and watched the program grow into one of the premiere firefighter training programs in the country.
“Today, we have a cutting-edge academy that prepares these recruits for the job,” said Janatsch. “One thing that hasn’t changed is the attitude of service these cadets have. The future of the fire service is in great hands.”
Graduates of AHC Fire Academy Battalion 150 included Casey Ackerman, Lars Barron, Ismael Canas, Kelly Cimino, Katherine Coski, Meagan Coyne, Joshua Day, Spencer Gordon, Nathaniel Greenelsh, Mitchell Iunker, Jesua Jimenez Castellanos, Jaycob Kies, Brendon Magallanes, Maren McClanahan, Cade McNamee, Benett Middleton, Sean Parker, Jordan Pickles, Devon Pointdexter, Sam Reyes, Dylan Reynolds, Mitchelle Romo Espinoza and David Yannelli Toca.
