Allan Hancock College is encouraging students to earn additional college credits by enrolling in short-term spring classes, which start on March 27.
Registration is underway for short-term spring classes in English, history, economics, art, dance and more. Many of the classes are offered online and can be completed in just eight weeks.
Many of Hancock’s short-term spring classes also meet the general education requirements for students attending the University of California Santa Barbara and Cal Poly, SLO. UCSB students can view a list of open classes at http://bit.ly/shorttermUCSB. Cal Poly students can view a list of eligible classes at http://bit.ly/ahccalpoly.