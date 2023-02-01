Hancock 01

Student-volunteers for Hancock’s California College Corps program are sworn in at the college’s Santa Maria campus.

 Contributed

Allan Hancock College is looking to partner with area nonprofit and governmental organizations willing to accept student volunteers as part of the state’s California College Corps program.

Eligible organizations must operate in the areas of K-12 education, climate action or food insecurity. Organizations must also be able to host a minimum of two College Corps student volunteers, providing them effective training, mentoring and meaningful work experience while they meet the program’s 450-hour yearly service requirement.

In exchange, participating organizations will receive direct support from the student volunteers for 15 hours per week, as well as training and networking opportunities provided by the program’s partner campuses. There are currently 12 organizations partnering with Hancock for the College Corps program including the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, Community Climate Solutions, Good Samaritan Shelters, CASA of Santa Barbara County, and more.

