Allan Hancock College is asking local landlords to help students find housing by adding their available rental properties and rooms to an online listing through the college’s Basic Needs Center.
The online listings can include homes, apartments, studios and rooms available for rent in the college’s service area. Listings can also include shared rental housing.
“Finding adequate and affordable housing is a challenge for many of our students,” said Hancock Basic Needs Center Supervisor Janet Rios Leon. “These listings will allow our students to find housing that is available and meets their needs.”