Allan Hancock College is encouraging students to apply for the California College Corps program.
The college is accepting applications for the second student cohort for the statewide program, which allows participating students to earn a living stipend and money for college in exchange for volunteering with area nonprofit organizations. Last year, Hancock welcomed 50 students as part of the program's inaugural cohort.
Students who are accepted into the program as College Corps “fellows” will work with K-12 schools, food banks or climate action organizations to build healthier and more equitable communities across California. In exchange, they can receive up to $10,000, including a living stipend throughout the service term and an Education Award upon completion of 450 service hours.