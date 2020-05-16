'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread cancellations of local events and celebrations, at least one longtime Lompoc tradition is set to persevere.
The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a pair of public events to recognize the candidates.
The first of those public outings will be a small parade — consisting of the eight candidates riding, four apiece, on a pair of trailers carrying hay bales — along H Street and Ocean Avenue at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23. A coronation celebration, with another small parade, has also been tentatively scheduled for June 20, likely in the early afternoon, at Ryon Park.
Sue Beltran is serving as this year’s “queen mom,” a role through which she is tasked with coordinating many of the fundraisers and events surrounding the contest. Beltran, who has held the title more than 20 times in the past, acknowledged that this year’s contest is unlike any she’s ever experienced.
“We’re trying to give the girls something to look forward to, but it’s been very difficult,” Beltran said. “I feel really bad because I’m always the bearer of bad news. I’m the one who has to tell them that this was canceled and that was canceled and fundraisers have been canceled.
“And it’s really hard to collect money from people when they’re waiting on their own paychecks and trying to put food on their tables,” she added. “So that makes it even worse. But the girls are doing pretty good; they’re hanging in there.”
Beltran noted that the ongoing coronavirus crisis has somewhat dampened a contest that typically promotes interacting and engaging with new people.
“They were looking forward to getting more involved in the community and getting to know people and businesses in this community, and all that just went by the wayside, unfortunately,” Beltran said of the candidates.
The queen contest organizers are still working to secure judges for this year’s competition. The judges, who will be from out of town, will likely interact with the candidates via online video rather than the typical face-to-face conversations.
As in years past, the judges will be expected to pick a queen, as well as members of the queen’s court.
Here’s a look at each of this year’s candidates (including their sponsoring organization), listed alphabetically:
- Dallas Bedrosian (Community Foundation of Lompoc): An 18-year-old Lompoc High School senior, Bedrosian is active in FFA and also carries sponsor flags for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and the California Rodeo Salinas. She plans to continue her education and major in animal science and agriculture business.
- Anastasia deMorris (Rotary Club of Lompoc): deMorris, 18, is a senior at Cabrillo High School, where she is involved in water polo, marching band, National Honor Society and theater programs. She plans to attend Lake Superior State University to study mechanical engineering and robotics.
- Kenley Grossini (Kiwanis Club of Lompoc): A 17-year-old junior at Lompoc High School, Grossini said she chose to run for Flower Festival queen because she “wanted to get out of my comfort zone, make my family proud and be more involved in my community.” She has participated in softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball and FFA. She plans to pursue a career in nursing.
- Rodaina Maida (Employee Development Association): The 17-year-old Cabrillo High School senior works for the Lompoc Recreation Division. As the oldest of three children, she considers herself “very family-oriented.” She plans to pursue a career in the medical field “to become a doctor and help as many people as possible.”
- Paloma Pacheco (Lompoc Pops Orchestra): Pacheco, 18, is a senior at Lompoc High School, where she is involved in swimming and water polo and is a member of the California Scholarship Federation and Interact Club. She plans to attend college and major in business administration.
- Kilee Payne (Lompoc Elks Lodge): The 18-year-old Lompoc High School senior has recently taken up making cloth face coverings to help people during the pandemic. She plans to attend Hancock College before transferring to a trade school in Los Angeles. Ultimately, she said her goal is to become a general surgeon.
- Jasmin Salas (AYSO Region 77): The 17-year-old is a senior at Lompoc High School, where she is involved in theater programs. She has set a goal to become AYSO’s national head coordinator and wants to pursue a career as a psychiatrist.
- Tayla Valencia (Certain Sparks Music Foundation): Valencia, 18, is a senior at Cabrillo High School, where she is involved in a graphic arts program and is also a member of the Madrigal Singers. She credits Certain Sparks Music, her sponsor, with helping her become the person she is today.
Beltran, who noted that the candidates had already raised about $5,000 through Thursday, had a succinct message for the Lompoc community:
“Please support them as much as you can,” she said. “We are still trying to make a go of it.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
