Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need

The Harvest Community Center in Santa Maria will be increasing its food capacity during its upcoming monthly distributions in order to provide longer-lasting supplies for more families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, April 20, monthly food packages from Harvest Community Center will be available for up to 175 four-person families, with enough food to last families a month rather than the usual two-week supply, director Anthony Burns said.
Packages will include items such as canned goods, fresh vegetables and fruit, bread, meat and beans, Burns added.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
Normally, families wait in line outside the community center before entering to pick out food items from the center's supply. Now, the supplies will be given to families outside of the center, he said.
The center will also require those picking up food to follow social distancing guidelines for the coming months, standing six feet apart at placed markers on the sidewalk.
Those picking up food are also asked to wear gloves and masks while waiting in line.
"As the line progresses, bags [and] boxes of food will be passed along until all the food is gone," Burns said.
The center was able to increase its food supply through donations from Mechanics Bank and Lifestyle Autos along with donations from private businesses, with food supplied by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and grocery stores, Burns said.
"We were fortunate to have businesses that donated to help with this," he said.
The April food distribution begins at 8 a.m. Monday at 619 North Railroad Avenue.
041520 Coronavirus sign Hope.jpg
041520 Coronavirus sign sale.jpg
041520 Jadyn Oates 01.jpg
041520 Jadyn Oates 02.jpg
041520 Lompoc Penitentiary 01.jpg
041520 Lompoc Penitentiary 02.jpg
Quarantine take out relief
041420 Hancock food 05.jpg
041420 Hancock food 01.jpg
041420 Hancock food 02.jpg
041420 Hancock food 03.jpg
041420 Hancock food 04.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 01.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 02.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 03.jpg
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 04.jpg
041320Dominic Mendez 01.jpg
041320 Positive chalk 01.jpg
041320 Positive chalk 02.jpg
041320 Coronavirus Public Health.jpg
041320 Good Sam SMHS.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 01.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 02.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 03.jpg
041320 Supervisors budget 04.jpg
Los Alamos Cruise 041120
Hagan and Katie of Los Alamos Roadhouse enjoy the Cruise of Los Alamos Parade Saturday evening.
Locals wave at cars participating on the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos Saturday evening.
Clancey Cooper of Los Alamos enjoys the town parade.
An SUV deocorated in Easter eggs participates in the Cruise Los Alamos Cruise parade Saturday evening.
Locals participating in the 3rd Annual cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
An SUV sports a safety mask during the Cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
Locals participate on the Cruise for Los Alamos Saturday evening.
A motorbike joins the caravan during the 3rd cruise Los Alamos event saturday evening.
Neighbors wave to each other during the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
Plenty on Bell - Los Alamos
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.