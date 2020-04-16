Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need

Harvest Community Center increases food distributions to meet COVID-19 need

The Harvest Community Center in Santa Maria will be increasing its food capacity during its upcoming monthly distributions in order to provide longer-lasting supplies for more families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Beginning Monday, April 20, monthly food packages from Harvest Community Center will be available for up to 175 four-person families, with enough food to last families a month rather than the usual two-week supply, director Anthony Burns said.

Packages will include items such as canned goods, fresh vegetables and fruit, bread, meat and beans, Burns added.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

Normally, families wait in line outside the community center before entering to pick out food items from the center's supply. Now, the supplies will be given to families outside of the center, he said. 

The center will also require those picking up food to follow social distancing guidelines for the coming months, standing six feet apart at placed markers on the sidewalk.

Those picking up food are also asked to wear gloves and masks while waiting in line.

"As the line progresses, bags [and] boxes of food will be passed along until all the food is gone," Burns said. 

The center was able to increase its food supply through donations from Mechanics Bank and Lifestyle Autos along with donations from private businesses, with food supplied by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and grocery stores, Burns said.

"We were fortunate to have businesses that donated to help with this," he said. 

The April food distribution begins at 8 a.m. Monday at 619 North Railroad Avenue. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural
Education

Lompoc High School thanks, congratulates Class of 2020 with gym mural

  • Updated

Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News