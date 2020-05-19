Hawaii in the Lompoc Valley: Village resident celebrates 80th birthday with tropical surprise

Ann McCarty, the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center, said she was proud to have helped bring a bit of Hawaii to the Cady home.

“He’s such a special guy and he does so much and they’re both [Bill and Kathy] so philanthropic and are just good people,” she said. “He deserved it.”

Friends from across the community were among the attendees, but Bill and Kathy were most surprised to see their two adult offspring, who traveled with their families from Visalia to join the celebration.

“This is definitely a special birthday,” said Kathy, who knew about the surprise party but not about their children showing up. “It’s a memorable one.”

While not as significant as the health crisis that washed out this year’s trip, the couple’s stay-at-home birthday plans also faced some obstacles.

Bill noted they were unable to find mai tai mix anywhere in Lompoc, so the couple drove to Santa Maria on Monday morning to stock up for what Bill figured would be a slow day around the house.

“So we finally get home and have a mai tai, and then all of a sudden [Kathy] said we have to move outside,” Bill said, while still sitting in his lawn chair sipping from a coconut as guests offered brief alohas. “And then cars started driving around and I was thinking, ‘What the heck is going on?’ I’m just flabbergasted.”

The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.

