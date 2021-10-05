A head-on vehicle collision involving two food trucks near West Main Street and Ray Road resulted in a male driver being transported to the hospital for observation Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection, which is almost 3 miles west of Santa Maria, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

California Highway Patrol, CalSTAR and County Fire units were called to the scene, including several medics.

Upon arrival, first responders located one food truck in a ditch and a second one that was overturned on the side of the road and resting against a telephone pole.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of the food truck, identified as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, in the ditch was pinned in the vehicle but was able to extricate himself, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.

Both drivers did not appear to have visible injuries, although the 27-year-old man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center as a precaution, Smith added.

The section of highway near the collision is one of several locations where food trucks visit due to the number of agricultural workers in the area.

Traffic restrictions near the intersection have since been lifted. The collision is under investigation by the CHP.